Dates set for 2019 FlightSimExpo

Following its sold-out first year event in Las Vegas, FlightSimExpo 2019 will be held in Orlando, Florida, June 7-9, 2019.
The community-driven flight simulation conference will take over Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld for a weekend of flight simulation and aviation fun, organizers report.
Changes to the event include the addition of the Captains’ Corner, a new series of education-oriented seminars that will allow flight simmers the opportunity to interact with leading developers and learn more about the technology. Presenters from Orbx, Prepar3D, X-Plane, and more will take attendees through in-depth presentations and Q&A sessions about scenery design, simulation configuration, PC building, and hardware tweaking and tuning. The seminars take place from 12:30 to 5:15 p.m. on Friday, June 7, and will be available as an optional add-on with attendee registration.
The main event takes place from 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 9.
In 2019, the show will feature a second speaker room to allow for more interaction with flight simulation developers. Meanwhile, a larger event floor will welcome more exhibitors with interactive exhibits, including virtual reality displays and landing competitions.
The event also features a social event — with free appetizers and drinks — on Saturday beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Registration opens in December, with a very limited number of $50 Advance Registration tickets available, organizers said. Attendees can subscribe online now to receive an email notification when Advance Registration opens.
Attendees already making plans to attend can also book hotel rooms now and find out more information about travel discounts from WestJet, Delta Airlines, and Lyft at FlightSimExpo.com.
The conference has also partnered with Visit Orlando to offer attendees discounts and deals at over 70 restaurants and attractions through the Show your Badge and Save program.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.