More than 50,000 applications for drones to fly in controlled airspace processed

The FAA’s nationwide deployment of the Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability (LAANC) has exceeded all of the program’s original objectives, according to agency officials.
Since the program began with a prototype system in November 2017, LAANC has processed more than 50,000 applications from drone operators for authorization to fly in controlled airspace.
The system now covers almost 300 air traffic facilities serving approximately 500 airports, providing near-instantaneous approvals and allowing operators to quickly plan their flights, FAA officials reports
LAANC helps support the safe integration of drones into the nation’s airspace, according to FAA officials.
The system uses airspace data provided through temporary flight restrictions, Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs), and unmanned aircraft system (UAS) facility maps that show the maximum altitude ceiling around airports where the FAA can authorize operations under Part 107, the small drone rule for commercial and public agency operators, agency officials explain.
The FAA has approved 14 LAANC service suppliers. Instructions on how to apply are provided by each supplier:
- Aeronyde
- Airbus
- AirMap
- AiRXOS
- Altitude Angel
- Converge
- DJI
- Harris Corporation
- Kittyhawk
- Project Wing
- Skyward
- Thales Group
- UASidekick
- Unifly
Drone operators also may file for airspace authorizations using the FAA DroneZone, including for areas not covered by LAANC or when the operator holds a Part 107 waiver.
