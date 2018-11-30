Free webinar will explore emerging trends in drones

The Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) will host a webinar to discuss the progress made in the unmanned systems industry in 2018 and the industry’s potential growth in the upcoming year. The webinar will take place Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at 3 p.m. EST.
Over the last year, unmanned systems have played a more visible and positive role than ever before, according to association officials. However, these accomplishments represent only a small fraction of the industry’s potential, they add.
“Trends and Predictions: Preparing the Industry for 2019,” sponsored by Perkins Coie LLP and ClimaCell, will feature representatives from across commercial markets who have used unmanned technology in new ways this year.
The webinar will feature Ron Stearns, market analyst and robotics and unmanned systems consultant, Shimon Elkabetz, CEO and co-founder of ClimaCell, Mark Rosekind, Chief Safety Innovation Officer at Zoox, and Dan Ridlon, co-chair of the Unmanned Vehicle Systems Industry Group at Perkins Coie LLP, who will gauge the industry’s progress to date and predict where the next year will take it.
Registration for the webinar is free for all who wish to attend. Registration will close on Dec. 5 at 11 a.m. EST. For more information or to register, contact AUVSI@clsstrategies.com.
