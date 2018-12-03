New backcountry airfield opens in Oregon

Oregon recently gained a new backcountry airfield, developed with assistance from the Recreational Aviation Foundation.
The Mountain Views Airfield is on a working dry wheat farm, about eight miles northwest of Condon, Oregon.
According to RAF officials, the 1,650′ x 40′ turf runway can be challenging on hot, windy days, which are quite common in the area.
“The presence of 1,200′ tall wind turbines adjacent to the airfield attest to the windy conditions and add a bit of spice to the approach,” RAF officials added. “Prior to use, pilots must obtain the safety briefing, with due consideration of pilot and aircraft capabilities, and receive approval by the owners.”
Owners Randy and Barbara Anderson operate Mountain Views airbnb adjacent to the airfield. The four-bedroom home can accommodate up to 12 guests. A courtesy car is available for guests to explore the nearby Cottonwood Canyon State Park with 8,000 acres, which includes vertical cliffs carved by the John Day River, deep canyons, and rocky grasslands.
RAF Oregon Liaison Richard Mayes worked with the owners to create this recreational opportunity, including identifying the optimum airfield location and runway alignment for safe approaches, aircraft parking area, and access, according to RAF officials.
He advised the owners of the Oregon Recreational Use Statute and provided a copy of the RAF’s Guide for the Private Airstrip Owner.
Earthwork and drainage were planned and constructed by local pilot volunteers. Mayes advised on boundary and end markings, parking, and windsock placement. He completed the FAA 5010 documents for charting, and prepared the pilot’s safety briefing.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.