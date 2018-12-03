Pictures of the Day: A different way for Santa to fly

Frequent contributor Hayman Tam submitted the following photo and note: “One of the many seasonal indicators for folks in this part of California is the arrival of Santa by helicopter, making his annual grand entrance at the Hiller Aviation Museum in San Carlos. Always a popular event, the weather threatened, but backed off. Who cares about a little wet rotorwash when it’s Santa!”
Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.
All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.
