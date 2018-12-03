General Aviation News

Video: Flying to Alaska’s most remote salmon streams

Dmitry Kudryn, the force behind the Crave Life YouTube channel, recently posted a video of he and his brother Val flying to one of Alaska’s most remote and restricted salmon streams, the Talachultina River (AKA Tal River). He notes you can’t land on the airstrip without permission and the only way in is by a float plane arrival or taking a several hour jet boat trip.

If you’re into fishing and flying this video is for you.

