Designers wanted for Fly Washington Passport Program patches

The Fly Washington Passport Program, an incentive program encouraging pilots and aviation enthusiasts to explore Washington’s public-use airports, is searching for designers and artists to create a patch representative of each of the state’s six regions, including the Olympic Peninsula, southwest, northwest, south central, north central, and eastern areas of Washington state.
Participants will use an official Fly Washington Passport Booklet to collect stamps at enrolled airports. Pilots who fly into all of the participating airports within each region will receive the special patch to proudly display on their flight jacket.
The program is a partnership between the Washington State Department of Transportation, the City of Auburn, Auburn Municipal Airport, Washington Airport Management Association, the Washington Pilots Association, and the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association.
The program kicks off February 2019 at the Northwest Aviation Conference and Trade Show where pilots can pick up their passport and vote on the top four patch submissions for each region.
To Submit a Design
Deadline for patch design submissions is Feb. 1, 2019.
Send patch designs and questions to Marjy Leggett at director@wama.us or Chris Paolini at cpaolini@kelso.gov.
Criteria for design:
- Size: 3 to 4 inches (height and width)
- Can be any shape as long as it fits the size limits
- Each patch should reflect the particular region or landmark associated with the region
- Consider that the design will be an embroidered patch
- Okay to use multiple colors
- Include the name of the region in each patch design
- Send in JPG format
- Include a brief description of patch’s significance to the region
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.