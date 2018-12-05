ASA introduces iPad rotating kneeboard

New from ASA is an iPad Rotating Kneeboard, which provides the functionality and flexibility pilots need in and out of the cockpit, according to ASA officials.
Covered with a soft, leather-like material and featuring a wide hook-and-loop leg strap to hold the kneeboard in place during flight, the rotating frame holds the device securely and allows for complete 360° rotation of the iPad.
The kneeboard can be strapped to the leg in portrait position, and the built-in easel allows for customized tilted viewing when worn in landscape mode.
All device buttons and ports are easily accessible with the cover open or closed, and a window exposes the camera lens for picture taking. A small elastic loop is provided to securely hold a pencil, pen, or stylus.
Priced at $49.95, the kneeboard fits iPad 9.7″ models.
