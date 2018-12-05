Picture of the Day: Short final

Ken Killian submitted the following photo and note: “Landing on Runway 20 at Lake Chelan Airport (S10) in Washington has been a favorite destination of our family for three generations. The airport is a short four or five miles from the town and lake and there is always someone available for pick up and delivery. It is a great spot to recreate!”
“My wife and I are landing with “Charlie,” our 1978 Archer II. I am with yoke, she is with camera,” he adds.
