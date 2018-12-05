Unstabilized approach ends with biplane hitting trees

The pilot reported that, during the approach to land at the airport in North Hampton, N.H., the Celebrity biplane was low and to the right of the runway centerline. He further reported that to recover from the low altitude he added power, but the biplane hit a tree, which impaired its controllability.
Subsequently, the plane glided into small trees and brush and came to rest nose down.
The plane sustained substantial damage to all four wings and struts.
Probable cause: The pilot’s unstabilized approach, which resulted in the biplane being low and hitting trees.
NTSB Identification: GAA17CA087
This December 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.