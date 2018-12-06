New name for KHON FBO

HURON, S.D. – Under new ownership, Huron Regional Airport’s sole FBO has a new name: Fly Jet Center.
Previously known as Skyways, the FBO at KHON is getting more than a fresh name, according to company officials. The newly-renovated facility features a pilot’s lounge, conference room, flight planning room with internet access, wireless internet, pilot supplies, a passenger lobby, and heated hangar space.
“The new name is representative of the developments we’re making at KHON,” said Tanyika Sims, Fly Jet Center’s president and COO. “We’re thrilled to be able to serve South Dakota’s aviation market — as well as those visiting for a quick tech stop — with the quality services they deserve in a facility of which the Huron community can be proud.”
Along with the renovated FBO, the new owner also expanded the company’s aircraft maintenance department.
Fly Jet Center also offers lav service, oxygen and nitrogen services, aircraft sales, rental cars, suburban courtesy transportation, travel agency services, pilot services, and gourmet catering. It also offers charts services through its sister company, Jet 60.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.