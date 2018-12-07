Snap-On introduces new flex-head ratchet

Snap-On Industrial has introduced a new 1/4” Drive Speeder Handle Flex-Head Ratchet, which company officials say is the “fastest tool to manually tighten or loosen fasteners.”
The 1/4” Drive Speeder Handle Flex-Head Ratchet (part number TSLF72) features a flexible head that provides better access in tight automotive and aerospace applications, company officials add.
The ratchet comes with Dual 80 Technology, which gives the ratchet a 72-tooth gear that provides 5° of swing arc.
“This is important as the ratchet uses 25% less ratcheting arc to engage the next gear tooth,” company officials said in a prepared release.
The tool comes with a sealed head to contain lubricants and keep contaminants out, and features a contoured handle for comfort and control, officials add.
