Taxiing 195 hits another plane on the ground

The pilot of the tailwheel-equipped Cessna 195 reported that, during taxi at the airport in Jacksonville, Florida, he turned right to position the airplane to perform pre-takeoff procedures, and the right wing passed over the running engine of a stationary airplane and struck the turning propeller.
The airplane sustained substantial damage to the right wing, and the stationary airplane sustained minor damage.
Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to see and avoid the stationary airplane during taxi.
NTSB Identification: GAA17CA097A
This December 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.
