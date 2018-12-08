New video series seeks to inspire aviation’s next generation of employees

The General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) recently launched a new video series about careers in the general aviation manufacturing and maintenance industry in the hopes that it will inspire the next generation.
The first video, “Manufacturing is Not an Assembly Line,” (which you can see below) features current employees of GAMA member companies discussing what modern general aviation manufacturing really is in an industry they say is high-tech, innovative and exciting.
“Too often people think of a job in the manufacturing industry as entailing repetitive work requiring little skill with minimal opportunity for professional growth,” said GAMA President and CEO Pete Bunce. “We hope that giving the public a behind-the-scenes look at our member companies and watching talented and enthusiastic industry professionals share their stories will shift people’s perception and inspire them to consider a career in our dynamic industry.”
GAMA’s workforce development series will feature nine videos covering themes from common public perception misnomers to how there is no typical day on the job, as well as the innovation and creativity that is a part of general aviation manufacturer professionals’ work, association officials add.
