Make art from your airplane

If your airplane is your pride and joy, you can now show off a piece of it in your home, office, or hangar.
Sporty’s will create a piece of wall art based on the tail number of your airplane. These replica tail number signs are created to match your airplane’s paint scheme and tail number.
Not an aircraft owner? Sporty’s officials say the sign is a great way to commemorate a flying milestone like your first solo or earning a certificate.
Measuring approximately 16″ by 30″, these all-metal signs have a slight contour to replicate the aircraft. The sign has 25 hand-punched rivets and a punched perimeter for an authentic body panel finish, according to Sporty’s officials.
“You will be emailed a proof of your replica before production to approve,” says Sporty’s Vice President John Zimmerman. “That way you’ll know your sign is just what you want.”
The sign takes up to three weeks for completion once you have approved the design, Sporty’s officials add.
Price: $209.95.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.