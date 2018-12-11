Maule breaks after hitting snowdrift

The pilot of the tailwheel-equipped airplane reported that, during takeoff from a remote airstrip in Willow, Alaska, the Maule MX-7 hit a snowdrift and was “launched” into the air. Subsequently, he heard something break.
He added that the airplane appeared to be fine with no indications of a problem other than the left tire “looked a little off.”
The pilot returned to his original departure airport without further incident.
During a post-accident examination, his mechanic discovered that the tubing in the bottom of the fuselage where the oleo strut attached to the main landing gear was broken.
As a safety recommendation, the pilot added that walking the runway before takeoff might have revealed the snowdrift.
Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to ensure that the runway was clear of any obstacles before departure, which resulted in the airplane hitting a snowdrift.
NTSB Identification: GAA17CA101
