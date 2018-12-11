New video details what led to accident that killed a family of five

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) Air Safety Institute (ASI) has released another episode in its Accident Case Study video series.
The new video details the plight of a low-time, non-instrument rated pilot choosing to press on in worsening weather. Those decisions often end badly, and this time it cost a family of five their lives.
In Accident Case Study: Blind over Bakersfield, the Air Safety Institute analyzes what may have compelled the non-instrument rated pilot to press on, and eventually accept an IFR clearance to fly into instrument meteorological conditions, a decision that clinched the fate of the five on board.
“Diving into the factors that lead to tragedy helps pilots familiarize themselves with adverse scenarios they could face in flight. The more safety resources pilots consume, the safer we are as a whole,” said Air Safety Institute Executive Director Richard McSpadden. “And the deeper the understanding of accidents, the safer we all fly.”
Each Accident Case Study video uses actual radio communications recordings and on-scene videos combined with animation developed by technical experts to explain the dynamics of the situation and track the accident chain of events.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.