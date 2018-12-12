Video: BASE jumping in the Swiss Alps

Recently posted to YouTube is the first episode of the third season of “Miles Above.” The video, a little longer than 14 minutes, features the Red Bull Air Force, a team of the most accomplished and experienced skydivers, BASE jumpers, and free fliers on the planet. A member of the team, Andy Farrington, was just featured in a Pilot Perspectives post by Derek Roberts.
Over six episodes, members of the team will engage in adventures that take them higher, further, and faster than ever before, according to Red Bull officials.
