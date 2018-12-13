A Christmas book list for pilots

Sporty’s Vice President John Zimmerman, who regularly writes for the Air Facts Journal, just posted a list of 18 great reads for pilots that could make interesting Christmas gifts.
“Don’t worry, you won’t find the FAR/AIM or the Pilot’s Handbook of Aeronautical Knowledge here,” he writes. “Instead, these are the books that left a lasting impact on me, either with practical flying advice or deep thoughts on the art of flying. Even if you’re not dropping hints for Christmas, consider this an aviator’s wish list, useful for your next shopping trip. For as Henry Ward Beecher wryly remarked, ‘Where is human nature so weak as in the bookstore?’”
Following his list are suggestions from readers on their favorites.
