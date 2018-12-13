Sun glare contributes to accident

The pilot reported that, after landing at the airport in Palm Coast, Florida, and during the turn onto a taxiway, the Piper PA-28’s left wing hit a taxiway sign.
He added he was not able to see the sign because of sun glare.
The airplane sustained substantial damage to the left wing.
The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airframe or engine that would have precluded normal operation.
Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain clearance from the taxiway sign.
NTSB Identification: GAA17CA149
This December 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.
