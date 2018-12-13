Yingling Aviation continues to expand at KICT

WICHITA — Yingling Aviation has begun construction on a new 23,000-square-foot facility at Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (KICT) for avionics and maintenance.

The company also is adding another 50,000-square-feet of newly leased space that includes space for a paint hangar, a prep hangar, service, aircraft interiors, and office space.

“We have completed an agreement to lease the facilities on the east runway (1R/19L) at Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport located immediately north of our current facilities,” said Lynn Nichols, CEO. “Obviously this is logistically a great fit for our operations.”

The facilities were recently occupied by Hawker Beechcraft Services and vacated when Textron Aviation combined them with the Textron Aviation Service Center across the east runway last year.

“The opportunity for Yingling to offer aircraft paint services has long been on our list of new services to provide, so having these facilities, particularly next door, is a perfect situation for us,” he continued. “Adding paint will complement our interior, avionics and aircraft maintenance services. Generally speaking when customers have their aircraft painted, they often want avionics upgrades, interior refurbishment, and timely maintenance items done at the same time. Adding these paint capabilities positions Yingling Aviation in the marketplace as a full-service MRO.”

He added the newly-added 50,000-square-foot facility will undergo “a major facelift and renovation inside and outside over the next year.”

“This will also result in Yingling adding more new jobs,” he continued. “We’re continuing to add A&P mechanics and avionics technicians and now we’ll be hiring aircraft painters, as well. We already have several customers lined up for aircraft paint work, so we will be off and running as soon as the facilities are ready.”

The company is planning a mid-January 2019 start date for paint services to begin, he added.