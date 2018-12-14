Super Bowl flight requirements for GA pilots released

Live in the Atlanta area or planning to fly there between Jan. 29 and Feb. 5, 2019?

Then you’ll want to check out the FAA’s Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for air traffic procedures for the area. That’s because Super Bowl LIII is Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Game time is 6:30 p.m. EST.

The FAA has published a webpage with information for Atlanta-area airspace and airports. The agency will update the webpage as additional information becomes available, officials note.



As a designated National Security Special Event, additional unmanned aircraft restrictions will be in place before, during, and after the Super Bowl, FAA officials report. Learn more at Super Bowl LIII is a No Drone Zone.

Make a Reservation

A reservation program at the following Atlanta metropolitan airports will be in effect from Jan. 29 through Feb. 5. Pilots should contact the FBO at their destination to obtain reservations and additional information.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

DeKalb-Peachtree Airport (PDK)

Fulton County Airport-Brown Field (FTY)

Cobb County International Airport-McCollum Field (RYY)

Gwinnett County Airport-Briscoe Field (LZU)

Newnan Coweta County Airport (CCO)

Paulding Northwest Atlanta Airport (PUJ)

Atlanta Regional Airport-Falcon Field (FFC)

Henry County Airport (HMP)

Griffin-Spalding County Airport (6A2)

Covington Municipal Airport (CVC)

Cartersville Airport (VPC)

West Georgia Regional Airport-O V Gray Field (CTJ)

Cherokee County Regional Airport (CNI)

Athens-Ben Epps Airport (AHN)

Barrow County Airport (WDR)

Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport (GVL)

Jackson County Airport (JCA)

Middle Georgia Regional Airport (MCN)

Thomaston-Upson County Airport (OPN)

Lagrange-Callaway Airport (LGC)

Harris County Airport (PIM)

Columbus Airport (CSG)

Auburn University Regional Airport (AUO)

Polk County Airport – Cornelius Moore Field (4A4)

Special air traffic procedures to minimize air traffic delays and enhance safety will be in effect for the following airports:

Super Bowl TFR Planned

The FAA will publish a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) for Super Bowl LIII centered on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“At this time, we expect the TFR will be active from 4 p.m. EST (2100z) until 11:59 p.m. EST (0459z) on Sunday, Feb. 3,” FAA officials said in a prepared release. “The TFR will have a 10-nautical-mile inner core and a 30-nautical-mile outer ring.”

The TFR will not affect regularly scheduled commercial flights flying in and out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), FAA officials said. Emergency medical, public safety, and military aircraft may enter the TFR in coordination with air traffic control.

The FAA will post the full text and graphic depiction of the Super Bowl LIII TFR in January.