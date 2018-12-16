Picture of the Day: Short final in a Blanik

William Hunt submitted the following photo and note: “This photo was taken by a coworker when I took her husband for a glider ride at Caesar Creek Soaring Club near Dayton, Ohio. We were only 100′ or so in the air. If you look closely, you can see the spoilers extended.”





