Aviator College at KFPR unveils $4 million expansion plan

Aviator College of Aeronautical Science & Technology has unveiled plans to expand its Fort Pierce, Florida, campus.

The $4 million expansion at the school’s location at at Treasure Coast International Airport (KFPR), include adding 5,000 square feet to Aviator’s 24,000-square-foot academic building, which houses classrooms, flight simulator, learning resource center, FAA testing center, library, pilot shop, bookstore, and administrative offices.

Additional expansion plans include adding 18,000 square feet for a new Airframe Power Plant Technician Training facility, building a new advanced simulator building to house flight simulators and adding additional campus housing.

Ground breaking will take place in early 2019, according to officials.

“We are excited to announce this incredible expansion at our Fort Pierce campus,” said Michael Cohen, founder and president of Aviator College. “As we continue to grow to meet the demands of the aviation industry and our increasing student body, we are also expanding the variety of programs we offer. The aviation industry is currently estimating a severe shortage of pilots and maintenance technicians as the baby boomer population ages out and retires. We plan to do our part to meet those needs.”