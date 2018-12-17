Hawthorne now accepting Super Bowl reservations

ATLANTA — Hawthorne Global Aviation Services has started taking priority parking reservations for Super Bowl LIII at its Atlanta Cobb County International Airport (KRYY) location.

“Super Bowl week will draw a large number of business and private aircraft to Atlanta Cobb County International Airport,” said Hawthorne Global Aviation Services President and CEO Bryon Burbage. “Hawthorne has been planning for a year for the big event to ensure a truly memorable experience for the thousands of VIP passengers and crew members who will pass through our facility.”

“Because it is such a huge event for our customers and our staff, we have started taking reservations for parking and transportation services,” added David Kucko, general manager. “One of the biggest benefits of making your reservations early, especially if you are operating a larger aircraft, will be allocating parking locations based on when the reservation was made. Therefore, the sooner you reserve your space, the more accessible your aircraft will be.”

Kucko said that anyone wanting to make early reservations at Hawthorne Global Aviation Services’ Atlanta Cobb County International Airport (KRYY) location should call 770-422-4300 or email kryy@hawthorne.aero.

Special services Hawthorne Global Aviation Services will offer during the week of Super Bowl LIII are: