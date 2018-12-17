Picture of the Day: Elk at the airport

Martha Jacobs submitted the following photo and note: “Rich Jacob, owner of Northwest Propeller Service, had just returned from a fall hunting trip when he spied a small herd of elk next to the runway at Pierce County Airport (KPLU) in Puyallup, Washington. The elk seem unfazed by the airplane taking off. Maybe they were focused on maintaining the airport’s grass.”







