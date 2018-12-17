Twombly honored by Page Field

FORT MYERS, Florida – Mark Twombly was named Page Field‘s Aviation Ambassador of the Year for 2018 at the recent customer appreciation luncheon.

“Each year we ask our customers to nominate one of their peers as the Aviation Ambassador of the Year,” says Erin Croop, Marketing Coordinator for Page Field. “This award recognizes an outstanding individual involved at Page Field who has a strong background in aviation, advocates aviation awareness and has made a positive impact on aviation in our community. Mark has been a supporter of Page Field for decades and has a long history as an aviation writer for the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, Seaplane Pilots Association, and other industry publications.”

Mark flies business trips for an outdoor advertising company and actively participates in community events, the Page Field Association, and other organizations.

The customer appreciation luncheon allows Base Operations at Page Field to express their gratitude for their customer’s business and participation in the local airport community. Hangar, tie-down and business tenants, as well as frequent transient customers and staff members, are invited to the catered barbecue lunch at the airport, where they are free to visit and socialize. Croop noted about 350 meals were served.