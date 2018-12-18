Discounted advance registration launched for FlightSimExpo in Orlando

ORLANDO – After a sold-out inaugural event last summer, FlightSimExpo has launched discounted advanced registration for its 2019 event for a limited time. The first 200 attendees can purchase their tickets now for the June 7-9, 2019, conference for $50.

Registration includes full, two-day event access, entrance to all seminars and panels, morning refreshments on Saturday and Sunday, and free appetizers and drinks during a social event on Saturday afternoon.

“We are pleased to announce that registration rates will be the same as in 2018,” says Phil Coyle, conference co-founder. “The $50 discounted rate is available for the first 200 all-weekend registrants, before prices go up to $70.”

In addition to more exhibitors, larger networking space, and a second speaking room, FlightSimExpo 2019 introduces Captains’ Corner, a series of education-oriented seminars taking place on Friday, June 7.

Presenters from Orbx, Prepar3D, X-Plane, Jetline Systems, and Navigraph will take attendees through in-depth presentations on scenery design, simulation configuration, PC building, and hardware tweaking and tuning. Attending this extra series of presentations is available as a $10 add-on with regular FlightSimExpo attendee registration.

“Captains’ Corner is in direct response to community feedback,” said Evan Reiter, conference co-founder. “We are excited to see simmers come out to ask questions and learn from leading industry developers on a wide variety of topics.”

FlightSimExpo 2019 will be at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld. Attendees can take advantage of the FlightSimExpo group rate on hotel rooms by visiting FlightSimExpo.com/Hotel. Information about travel discounts from WestJet, Delta Airlines, and Lyft also is available at FlightSimExpo.com.