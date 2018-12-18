Hartzell Scimitar prop approved for Cessna 180s and 182s

Hartzell Propeller has received a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for its two-blade aluminum Scimitar propellers for Cessna 180s and 182s.

Offered through Hartzell’s Top Prop performance conversion program, introductory pricing is $9,900 for the new swept aluminum two-blade 82″ diameter propeller, including polished spinner and all STC documentation.

Models covered by the STC include Cessna 180 through 180J and Cessna 182s through 182P and F182P.

“This replacement propeller gives Cessna 180/182 owners an opportunity to take advantage of Hartzell’s proven reliability and performance advantages,” said Hartzell Executive Vice President JJ Frigge. “Cessna 180/182 operators can now get a longer 2,400 hour, six-year TBO and the longest propeller warranty in the business, all the way through first overhaul.”

According to company officials, the propeller has higher climb performance and is faster in cruise at lower altitudes.