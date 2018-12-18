Picture of the Day: Mom and dad had a blast

Kyle Orangio submitted the following photo and note: “Even though weather went from beautiful to not and cut the flight shorter than expected (classic Florida), my parents (Mark and Annette) were my first passengers. You can tell based upon my mom’s expression, they had a blast!”

“The flight was in a C172SP,” he continued. “We departed from Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport (KOPF). The plan was to fly down the beach, around Key Biscayne and back north again. We’ll try again the next time they’re in town.”





