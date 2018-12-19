Cirrus CEO Dale Klapmeier to step down in 2019

DULUTH, Minnesota — Dale Klapmeier, CEO and co-founder of Cirrus Aircraft, plans to step down from his executive position within the first half of 2019 and transition into a senior advisory role.
A new CEO is expected to be named as an internal and external search is underway.
“Re-imagining personal transportation has been our lifelong mission at Cirrus Aircraft,” noted Klapmeier. “We’ve changed the face of aviation over the past 30 years – from delivering more than 7,000 of the world’s best-selling high-performance piston aircraft, to fundamentally rethinking how we travel with the introduction of the world’s first single-engine Personal Jet – the Vision Jet, to transforming our business into a lifestyle company that defines our path ahead.”
The company’s first airplane, the SR20, introduced in 1999, was the first certified aircraft to be delivered with a whole-airframe parachute system (CAPS).
Cirrus transformed aviation again when it delivered the Vision Jet in 2016. Responsible for creating a new category, the Vision Jet was awarded the most prestigious accolade in aeronautics, the Robert J. Collier Trophy.
“Transitioning out of day-to-day operations will give me the opportunity to focus on long-term strategic opportunities,” continued Klapmeier. “I could not be more confident in the team and I am excited for what lies ahead for the entire Cirrus family. For Cirrus Aircraft employees, partners and owners around the world, the best is yet to come.”
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.