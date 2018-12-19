Pilot gives conflicting statements to FAA, Sheriff

The non-certificated pilot reported that, while he was taxiing to test the brakes, the Cessna 150 slid to the right, hit a snowbank, and nosed over at the airport in Warren, Minnesota.

He added that “this was not a flight, takeoff or landing. Simply went off the runway during a taxi test of the brakes.”

However, in a statement provided by the Sheriff’s office to the FAA, the pilot stated that he was low on fuel and that, after he landed, he hit a snowdrift and nosed over.

The pilot reported no preaccident mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The non-certificated pilot’s failure to maintain directional control during the landing, which resulted in a runway excursion.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA100

This December 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.