FlyGIRL expands its collection

The flyGIRL apparel line, now available at Sporty’s, has expanded its collection.

A portion of every flyGIRL sale supports flyGIRL’s scholarship fund, which awards $5,000 to a woman who is pursuing flight training.

New items added to the flyGIRL collection for 2019 include:

The flyGIRL Youth Girls T-Shirt, which is made from a 50/50 blend of polyester and cotton. It features a removable tag for comfort and is available in sizes small, medium, and large in heathered navy and grey frost. Price: $19.99.

The flyGIRL ½ Zip Pullover, which has a soft-brushed backing and moisture control for year-round comfort. The pullover comes in red, white or navy, is tag-free, has raglan sleeves and a handwarmer. It comes in sizes small through extra-large. Price:$42.95.

The flyGIRL Scoop-Neck T-Shirt is 100% polyester jersey with a contoured silhouette and contrasting raglan sleeves. Price: $24.95.

The flyGIRL 3/4 Sleeve T-Shirt is made from spun cotton with a tagless neck and raglan sleeves with contrasting colors on the shoulders. Price: $29.95.