New name for KAPF FBO

NAPLES, Florida — The Naples Airport Authority FBO at Naples Airport (KAPF) has a new name: Naples Aviation.

Still under operation by the Naples Airport Authority, Naples Aviation has the same team providing the services to customers, along with a new fueling option.

“We’re excited about the new name, along with all of the changes that come with it,” said Mike Hushek, Naples Aviation’s FBO manager. “We have launched a new website for easier customer use and are offering competitive rates on jet fuel with Avfuel Contract Fuel.”

With the addition of contract fuel, operators will benefit from better-than-retail rates on jet fuel, as well as no-fee purchases, the ability to put all purchases (fuel and non-fuel with or without a fuel purchase) on their accounts, and more. As an Avfuel-branded location, Naples Aviation also offers customers AVTRIP rewards.