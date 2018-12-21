Santa visits schoolchildren, thanks to VNY

VAN NUYS, California — Earlier this month, Santa and his crew surprised nearly 400 students at Gault Street Elementary School as part of Van Nuys Airport’s (VNY) Adopt-A-School program and holiday celebration.

Arriving in the LAPD Santa Sleigh, Santa and his friends made their entrance on the Gault Street Elementary playground for a festive morning of excitement and activities.

Alongside his lively snowman and playful reindeer companions, Santa distributed surprise gifts from the general aviation airport to the students during the program. VNY’s own mascot Vinny also made an appearance to usher in some high-flying holiday fun, talk about the exciting world of aviation and the vital role it plays in the community.

“This festivity is part of our award-winning educational program and a great way to expose kids to aviation,” said Diana Sanchez, VNY Public and Community Relations Director. “The Gault Holiday Celebration is one of our finest and most meaningful traditions at our adopted school. It is a truly rewarding and gratifying experience for us to help make the holidays memorable for the students.

VNY is one of the busiest general aviation airports in the country, averaging over 230,000 takeoffs and landings annually. More than 100 businesses are located on the 730-acre airport, including four major FBOs and numerous aviation service companies.

Annually, the airport contributes approximately $2 billion to the Southern California economy and supports over 10,000 jobs.