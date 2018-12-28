Zenith’s hands-on workshops return to the Sebring Sport Aviation Expo

Kit manufacturer Zenith Aircraft Company is bringing back its hands-on light aircraft building workshop to the U.S. Sport Aviation Expo, slated for Jan. 23-26, 2019, in Sebring, Florida.

According to company officials, Zenith workshops have become popular with sport aviation enthusiasts who have considered building their own aircraft but were unsure if they had the required skills, workspace, and tools.

During the Sebring workshop, which begins on Wednesday, Jan. 23, and runs until Thursday afternoon, Jan. 24, participants construct their own Zenith Aircraft rudder assembly from a standard kit.

A second workshop session begins on Friday, Jan. 25, and concludes on Saturday, Jan. 26.

Additional hands-on projects and demonstrations will be held during the U.S. Sport Aviation Expo at the Zenith Aircraft workshop tent, with youth activities scheduled for Saturday.

In the hands-on workshop, participants tackle many activities required to build the entire rudder assembly, including learning how to read drawings (blueprints) and work from assembly instructions (manuals) under the guidance of factory staff.

They learn the procedures for putting together an aircraft assembly, including drilling, de-burring, and blind riveting. As part of the building process they cut, file, and fit the aluminum alloy (sheet metal) parts.

In the end, they have an assembled rudder that is ready to install on a Zenith kit airplane.

Newer models in the Zenith Aircraft line, such as the STOL CH 750 Super Duty are even quicker and easier to build, thanks to extensive use of final hole size match-drilled parts and assemblies, Zenith officials note.

“The rest of the airframe is constructed the same way as the rudder kit, using the same tools,” said Sebastien Heintz, president of Zenith Aircraft. “People get far more out of the workshops than just a rudder. They go home with the knowledge and skills they need to finish an airplane. Most importantly, they learn that building is easy, enjoyable and something that can engage the whole family. Many of our prospective builders bring their spouses or other family member, who often encourage them to move forward with the rest of the kit. With modern technology and good instructions, aircraft construction has become much simpler than most people imagine, and it’s a fun activity for many!”

Standard workshop fees start at $375 and include the complete rudder kit for a Zenith aircraft. Additional helpers are encouraged to attend and can participate at no additional cost.

Zenith Aircraft also holds monthly two-day workshops at its kit aircraft manufacturing factory in Mexico, Missouri, where the workshop is held inside the kit aircraft factory and includes a factory tour and demo flight.