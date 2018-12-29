Applications open for Upwind scholarships

SAN CARLOS, California — Applications are now being accepted for the Upwind Foundation scholarships.

Upwind provides scholarships that include flight and ground training for high school students to prepare them to earn their private pilot certificate during the summer between their junior and senior year.

The intensive, nine-week flight and ground training program is provided by expert instructors. Additionally, the scholarship recipients receive mentorship and guidance from other pilots, and enjoy many other social and flying activities.

Upwind awarded 20 scholarships to high school students between 2013 and 2018, including the first ever helicopter scholarship in 2016.

For 2019, Upwind is seeking high school students to apply for the airplane scholarship.

Deadline to apply is Feb. 22, 2019. To apply, download the application at UpwindScholarship.com/Applications.

The 2019 program winners will be selected in March and will begin ground training in April, with flight training beginning in June.

Successful candidates must be US citizens and high school students who will be 17 years of age before program completion on Aug. 12, 2019.