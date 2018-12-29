Video: The best fishing in Alaska

Dmitry Kudryn, the force behind the Crave Life YouTube channel, recently posted a video he calls The Best Fishing in Alaska.

He flew his Cessna to a small Salmon stream at the base of Mt. Iliamna called Polly Creek, a prize fishing location only accessible by air.

“The site is very famous for its Razor Clam beaches and Salmon filled rivers,” he says.

This location is also home to some of the biggest brown bears on earth, they are known to frequent the fishing holes.