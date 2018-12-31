Hayward Air Rally offers EAA Air Academy scholarships

The Hayward Air Rally, the longest continually-held proficiency flying event in North America, is funding scholarships for students between the ages of 16 and 18 for the Experimental Aircraft Association’s (EAA) Air Academy’s summer 2019 program.



The scholarships cover the costs of camp tuition and round trip commercial air transportation.

Applicants will be selected through a competitive screening process.

Scholarship application materials can be downloaded from the Hayward Air Rally website.

A completed written application, including essay and references, must be received by the Hayward Air Rally by Feb. 1, 2019. The selection of the scholarship winners will be made by March 1, 2019.

The dates for the Advanced Air Academy are July 26-Aug. 3, 2019.

What is the EAA Air Academy?

Each summer, the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Air Academy offers high school students an opportunity to go to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and learn all about aviation.

The EAA Air Academy is a summer camp that takes a young interest in aviation to the next level. Participants spend a week at the Air Academy Lodge in Oshkosh, immersed in the world of aviation. Top-notch instructors help to explore the world of flight through aviation studies, hands-on activities, flight simulation, and many other experiences. The highlight of the week is a flight in an airplane.