Mountain/Backcountry Flight Review now available online

Now available online — for free — is the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association Air Safety Institute’s new Mountain/Backcountry Flight Review, which includes videos and pre-flight resources.

ASI officials worked closely with officials from the Recreational Aviation Foundation to build the profile for the review, according to RAF officials. This was in response to the RAF Safety Survey, where many pilots told RAF officials they wanted to strengthen their mountain and backcountry flying skills.

You’ll find the Mountain/Backcountry Flight Review at AOPA.org.

You don’t need to be a member of either AOPA or RAF to access the flight review, but you will have to create an online account, which takes less than a minute.