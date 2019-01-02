Video: A homebuilt Spitfire

Like many of us, Bob DeFord of Prescott, Arizona, dreamed of owning a Spitfire. Like most of us, he couldn’t afford one. Unlike just about any of us, however, he did something about it: He built his own.

In this video posted to YouTube by the Experimental Aircraft Association, you can take an up-close look at his homebuilt Spitfire, built to 1:1 scale and powered by an Allison V-12 engine.