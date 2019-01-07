Contest shows aviation’s creative side

WICHITA, Kansas – Greteman Group’s AirFlair free, online, paint-a-plane game has a winner: Austin Powerplane submitted by WSU Tech interior design adjunct professor (and school alumna) Brandie Thompson.

The winning entry was determined through a random drawing of the more than 200 entries submitted since the campaign launched in early October.

Thompson will receive a three-dimensional aircraft model, customized with her winning paint scheme. The one-of-a-kind aircraft model will be hand painted by the Society of Decorative Painters, a Wichita-based nonprofit with more than 200 chapters worldwide. It will be delivered to Thompson by the end of January 2019.

Five other submissions were chosen for as runners up based on their high level of creativity. The names are as fun as the liveries: Camouflage (Dan Harvey, NetJets), Camu See Me Now? (Brad Houck), Dark E-Vader (Kathy Tyler), Marshmellow (Chloe Ying Wu) and Pucci Powered (Joan Mirabile, USAIG). An animation showcases the submissions.

Even though the competitive portion of the AirFlair game has ended, people can still submit entries just for the fun of it. Participants submit a design they create by choosing from a menu of four components – a fuselage, wings, engine and tail – plus a background. The multitude of colors, patterns and textures can create almost a quarter-million possible combinations (248,832 to be exact). Designs (yes, you can create more than one) can be shared on social media.

“We want everyone to love and appreciate aviation like we do,” says Sonia Greteman, agency president and creative director. “Something as simple as a game can spark an interest that leads to so much more.”