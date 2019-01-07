New youth program from Zenith Aircraft to debut at Sebring LSA Expo

SEBRING, Florida — During the 15th annual U.S. Sport Aviation Expo, set for Jan. 23-26, 2019, Zenith Aircraft will introduce a new program for teens called Zenith Young Aviators Zone (YAZ) Building Workshop.

Teens will use airplane building tools and materials to learn the skills necessary to build an airplane. The workshop is available for teens 13 to 18.

Also at the Young Aviators Zone, teens are invited to explore, learn about all things aviation and meet world-class innovators and heroes who, hopefully, will inspire them to pursue careers in aviation and aerospace. Young adults under 10 get in free with a paid adult.

Other highlights of the show include:

DroneZone

This year, Prestige Aerial Services will be in the DroneZone showing businesses how they can be more successful utilizing drones and will also be putting beginners in the drivers seat. Officials will conduct technical drone demonstrations daily in the DroneZone.

Innovation Station Innovation Station

The Launching Pad, new for 2019, will be staged in the Indoor Exhibitor Marketplace. Innovation Station is akin to a business accelerator for early-stage companies in the aviation, aerospace, and drone industries. The mission for this new program is to help aero-innovators bring their new technologies to the market place, expo officials explained.

Speakers, Forums, and Workshops

Many speakers, forums, and hands-on workshops will be presented at the annual event. A few of them include:

Barrington Irving, who beat the odds to become the youngest person and only African American to fly solo around the world;

Dr. Jocelyn Dunn, a NASA research scientist was among six “crew members” who spent eight months in a domed habitat on a volcanic landscape mimicking life on a Martian outpost in 2014;

John and Martha King: Co-founders of King Schools.

WINGS

Sebring Expo Forums Campus will include a classroom dedicated to the FAA WINGS Program accredited classes. Four WINGS accredited sessions will be held daily on topics designed to make safer pilots and mechanics.

Workshops

Zenith Aircraft Company returns this year with its two-day, hands-on kit aircraft building workshop. Those interested in participating in a workshop are encourage to register online before the show.

Medical Exams

Second and third class medical exams will be conducted onsite by Dr. James Drury, DO, MRQ, FACFE. The fee-based exam takes about 15 to 20 minutes, depending on the class. Pilots are required to reserve in advance by calling 302-233-3288.

Batcopter from the Batman TV

Remember the crime-fighting Batcopter and Batmobile from the original 1960’s Batman TV series? They both will be at the expo all four days. Guests can purchase a ride in the famous helicopter, which was used in the 1966 “Batman” movie and several TV shows. Rides can be purchased at the event. No need to reserve in advance.

The 15th annual Sport Aviation Expo features sport and light sport aircraft, including conventional aircraft, kit planes, powered parachutes, trikes, gyros, amphibians, drones and more, with more than 150 aircraft on display.