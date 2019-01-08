New edition of Student Flight Record released

The new edition of ASA’s Student Flight Record for Instrument and Commercial Pilot complies with Commercial Airman Certification Standards for Airplane, as well as the Instrument Airman Certification Standards for Airplane, according to company officials.

The four-panel folder is a tracking tool for students enrolled in any of three courses: Instrument Rating, Commercial Pilot, or a combined Instrument/Commercial course.

A single folder for each student serves as a permanent training record and satisfies both Part 61 and 141 requirements, including ground lessons, written exams, flight maneuvers, and flight checks.

The format of the Student Flight Record makes it easy to record accomplishments for each lesson, student performance, flight hours, instructor notes and endorsements, stage checks, ground school completion dates, and more, ASA officials note.

Price: $2.95.