General Aviation News

New edition of Student Flight Record released

by Leave a Comment

The new edition of ASA’s Student Flight Record for Instrument and Commercial Pilot complies with Commercial Airman Certification Standards for Airplane, as well as the Instrument Airman Certification Standards for Airplane, according to company officials.

The four-panel folder is a tracking tool for students enrolled in any of three courses: Instrument Rating, Commercial Pilot, or a combined Instrument/Commercial course.

A single folder for each student serves as a permanent training record and satisfies both Part 61 and 141 requirements, including ground lessons, written exams, flight maneuvers, and flight checks.

The format of the Student Flight Record makes it easy to record accomplishments for each lesson, student performance, flight hours, instructor notes and endorsements, stage checks, ground school completion dates, and more, ASA officials note.

Price: $2.95.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners