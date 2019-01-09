Cirrus unveils Generation 2 Vision Jet

Cirrus Aircraft has launched the next generation of the Vision Jet — “G2” — which includes increases in cruise altitude, speed, and range, as well as an upgraded Perspective Touch+ by Garmin flight deck.

“Innovative technologies unique to G2 include a category-first Autothrottle, Flight Stream connectivity, and more,” company officials said in a prepared release. “Enhancing the passenger experience, new executive seats, thoughtfully-engineered noise reduction, and a passenger productivity console highlight numerous G2 cabin upgrades.”

Higher, Faster and Farther

The G2 Vision Jet goes higher, faster, and farther, according to company officials.

An expanded flight envelope to Flight Level 310 (31,000′) raises the performance and capabilities of the jet.

This new access to Reduced Vertical Separation Minimum (RVSM) flight levels increases the Vision Jet’s range to over 1,200 nm.

On a typical mission, G2 now provides increased flexibility to carry an additional 150 pounds on an 800 nm mission and pushes top cruise speed even further above 300 kts, according to company officials.

Perspective Touch+ and Autothrottle

The G2 Vision Jet introduces the Perspective Touch+ by Garmin (pronounced “Perspective Touch Plus”) advanced flight deck, which features new hardware, faster processing speeds, and greater screen resolution.

Typically found on high-end business jets and commercial transport aircraft, Autothrottle is now available on G2. This technology integrates with the autopilot and can automatically adjust the aircraft’s speed for each phase of flight, reducing workload and giving the pilot more time to focus on other tasks.

New Flight Stream capabilities simplify the pilot’s experience by creating connectivity between your personal mobile device and the flight deck, enabling a wide range of wireless enhancements, including flight plan transfers, database updates, text messaging and more, Cirrus officials report.

The New Cabin Experience

A new executive seating configuration includes two artisan-crafted second row seats and an all-new center console with stow-away tables for a more productive in-flight experience.

Passengers have access to USB and 110V power outlets, as well as a video monitor that extends from its flush mount overhead.

While the family seating configuration offers room for five adults and two children, each cabin seat is modular and can be repositioned or removed by the pilot, offering the added flexibility of more than 25 possible seating configurations, according to company officials.

The Vision Jet received FAA certification in 2016, with customer deliveries now approaching 100. Deliveries of the G2 Vision Jets begin this month.