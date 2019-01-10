Picture of the Day: First flight in a New Year

Jon Griffin submitted the following photo and note: “My nephew Ben and I were treated to this gorgeous sunset over Seattle and Lake Washington while heading back to Renton Municipal Airport (KRN) from the 2019 Flights Above the Pacific Northwest (FATPNW) New Year’s Day event to Skagit Regional Airport (KBVS) and the Heritage Flight Museum. It was Ben’s first GA flight!”





