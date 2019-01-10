Six-phase alternators reintroduced

Hartzell Engine Technologies (HET), makers of the Plane-Power brand of alternators, has re-introduced factory new versions of its models C28-150, C14-100, and ALT-FLX series of FAA-PMA certified, six-phase, belt- and gear-driven alternators.

Designed and manufactured using all-new discrete components, these FAA-PMA certified six-phase belt- and gear-driven alternators deliver cooler operation, greater efficiency, and increased durability compared to traditional three-phase units, according to company officials.

“We’re happy that we now have a supply chain in place to consistently provide new assemblies to our customers so they can take advantage of all the benefits of six-phase alternator technology including greater efficiency, very high output at idle and cooler operating temperatures,” said Keith Bagley, president. “The results are much more durable and reliable alternators than standard three-phase units.”

“In addition, because these alternators are produced using new discrete components, we can offer aircraft manufacturers and modifiers the flexibility of producing customized belt- and gear-driven alternator mounts to meet their specific installation needs,” he said. “That will enable them to provide their customers alternators that will more consistently meet the electrical needs of demanding applications, particularly those with electric air conditioning.”

The new alternators will be priced similar to the previous factory rebuilt versions, he added.

Plane-Power also now offers a factory new loyalty exchange program for existing customers of six-phase models. Exchange units will be offered with a core credit equal to 30% off the list price of a new replacement alternator.