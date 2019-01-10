Video: Can’t hold her back, even at 86

Just posted to YouTube is a video of a recent Ageless Aviation Dreams flight, where Joan, 86, got the chance to experience a real adventure: A flight in one of the foundation’s Stearman biplanes.
“An adventurer at heart, Joan was searching for the opportunity to try something new,” say officials at Rowntree Gardens, a senior living facility in Southern California. “She jumped at the opportunity to take to the clouds and spread her wings.”
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.