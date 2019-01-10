General Aviation News

Video: Can’t hold her back, even at 86

Just posted to YouTube is a video of a recent Ageless Aviation Dreams flight, where Joan, 86, got the chance to experience a real adventure: A flight in one of the foundation’s Stearman biplanes.

“An adventurer at heart, Joan was searching for the opportunity to try something new,” say officials at Rowntree Gardens, a senior living facility in Southern California. “She jumped at the opportunity to take to the clouds and spread her wings.”

