Snap-On introduces new flex-head ratchet

Snap-On Industrial has introduced its 3/8” Drive Speeder Handle Flex-Head Ratchet.



The ratchet acts as two tools in one with the flex-head ratchet with an offset handle and a speeder, according to company officials. This design makes the ratchet the fastest way to manually tighten or loosen fasteners, officials add.

The ratchet comes with Dual 80 Technology that features an 80-tooth gear to provide 4.5° of swing arc. This means the ratchet requires 25% less ratcheting arc to engage the next gear tooth, making it ideal for tight aerospace and automotive applications, according to Snap-On officials.

The ratchet (part number FSLF80) comes with a sealed head to contain lubricants and keep contaminants out, and features a contoured handle for comfort and control. Price: $159.95.