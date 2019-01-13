Picture of the Day: Six pack at sunset

David Allen submitted the following photo and note: “After finishing a lesson in the Cessna 172N and buttoning it up for the evening, the setting Florida sun hit the steam gauge-equipped panel just right. The Skyhawk has always held a special place in my heart, and this one based out of Melbourne International Airport (KMLB) on Florida’s Space Coast is one of my favorites.”





